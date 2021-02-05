Montag & Caldwell LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,839 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $81,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.88. 1,260,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,700. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

