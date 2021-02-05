Montag & Caldwell LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,378. The company has a market capitalization of $227.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

