Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,633.12

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,633.12 and traded as high as $1,659.45. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) shares last traded at $1,645.00, with a volume of 42,581 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a current ratio of 21.58. The company has a market capitalization of £277.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,633.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.11.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) Company Profile (LON:MTE)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

