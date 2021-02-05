Montes Archimedes Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Trading Down 1.1%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) shares fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.90. 49,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 61,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

