Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

NYSE MCO opened at $276.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.68. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

