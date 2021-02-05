Moody’s (MCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $276.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

