MoonTools (MOONS) Price Hits $21.00 on Exchanges

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $577,390.18 and approximately $47,619.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded up 158.1% against the dollar. One MoonTools token can now be purchased for approximately $21.00 or 0.00055754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

MoonTools Token Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Token Trading

MoonTools can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.