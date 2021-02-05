More Coin Hits One Day Volume of $961.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $54,274.71 and approximately $961.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.