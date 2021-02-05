Morgan Stanley Boosts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $30.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE TDC traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.31. 166,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,407. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

