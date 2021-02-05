Morgan Stanley Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $45.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $48.07 on Friday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in L Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

