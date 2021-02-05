Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF remained flat at $$82.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. Renishaw has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

