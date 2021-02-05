Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$33.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Victrex has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

