Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF)

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.