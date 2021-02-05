Morgan Stanley Trims Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Target Price to $86.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

PRU traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $80.31. 29,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -224.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

