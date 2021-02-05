Morpheus Labs One Day Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01307344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.40 or 0.06724622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

