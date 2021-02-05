Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Down to $980.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $980.00, but opened at $922.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $982.00, with a volume of 3,029 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of £521.17 million and a PE ratio of 37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 848.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 741.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £296.40 ($387.25). Insiders purchased a total of 717 shares of company stock worth $594,642 in the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

