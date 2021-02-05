Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Down to $980.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $980.00, but opened at $922.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $982.00, with a volume of 3,029 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a market cap of £521.17 million and a PE ratio of 37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 848.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 741.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
