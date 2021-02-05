Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.
Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.06. 17,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,871. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.
