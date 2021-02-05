Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.06. 17,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,871. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

