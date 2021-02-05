Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.34

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 1364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $539.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Movado Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Movado Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Movado Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.