MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0018 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $12.15 million and $7.29 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.99 or 0.01373540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.12 or 0.07473562 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,753,586,864 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

