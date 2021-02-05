MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Down 5%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 999,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 668,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $747.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 353,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

