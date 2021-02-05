MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Down 5%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 999,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 668,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $747.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
