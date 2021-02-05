MSC Industrial Direct Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,531 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,540% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 2,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.