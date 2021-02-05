MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $1,431,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $429.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.93. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

