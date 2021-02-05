mStable USD Reaches Market Cap of $37.61 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002633 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $37.61 million and $761,479.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,898.92 or 1.00304827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058853 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 37,796,070 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

