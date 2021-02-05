Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.65

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as high as $8.48. Mullen Group shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

