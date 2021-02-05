Multiplier Price Tops $0.0512 on Major Exchanges (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $120,566.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00165784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063264 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00228352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042382 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,649,572 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

