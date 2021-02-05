MXC Capital (LON:MXCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.00

MXC Capital Ltd (LON:MXCP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and traded as high as $56.00. MXC Capital shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 222,081 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £32.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.

