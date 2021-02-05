Myriad (XMY) Hits Market Cap of $6.10 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $55,555.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,767,229,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.