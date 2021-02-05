Mysterium (MYST) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $8.41 million and $60,616.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mysterium has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.00 or 0.06388229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005931 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.