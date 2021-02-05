N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.06

Shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.06 and traded as high as $62.70. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 2,780,791 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 60 ($0.78).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The firm has a market cap of £176.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.77.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

