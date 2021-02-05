NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.94

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.94 and traded as low as $41.00. NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 30,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.94. The firm has a market cap of £18.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90.

About NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

