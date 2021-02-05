Naka Bodhi Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.21 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $52,504.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00166107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00067019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

