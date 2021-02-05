Name Changing Token Price Tops $0.0949 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.33 or 0.01319781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.47 or 0.07134974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00061071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 34,855,287 coins and its circulating supply is 34,604,505 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

Name Changing Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.