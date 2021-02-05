Nano Achieves Market Cap of $482.82 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Nano has a market cap of $482.82 million and approximately $44.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00009515 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,080.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.19 or 0.04475173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00407565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.01148942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00474490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00399171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00242598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021393 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.