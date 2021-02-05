Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as low as $5.35. Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 130,740 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$465.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.34.

In other news, Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 10,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,659,583 shares in the company, valued at C$10,372,393.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,950.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

