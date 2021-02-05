Nano Price Hits $3.55 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00009072 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $473.26 million and $84.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,152.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.25 or 0.04266061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00408459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01198732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00485165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00397205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00247766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.