NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Up 5.8%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.71. 317,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 442,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.
