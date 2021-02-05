NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Up 5.8%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.71. 317,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 442,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

