Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $594,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Target by 653.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $188.73. 43,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,181. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.