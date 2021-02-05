Narwhal Capital Management Buys 1,580 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.63. 24,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,105. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.