Narwhal Capital Management Buys 18,613 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.76. 45,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,023. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $189.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $146.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

