Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.64. 6,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average of $146.70. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

