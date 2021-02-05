Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.71. 10,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.58.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.