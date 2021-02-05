Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.97. 228,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,024. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 134.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.