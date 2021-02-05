Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 233,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,562. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

