Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 43,350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. 91,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

