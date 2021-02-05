Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. 18,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,514. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

