Narwhal Capital Management Sells 46,929 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,929 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.61% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 311.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NXRT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

