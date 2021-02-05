Narwhal Capital Management Takes $1.91 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $115.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,729.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.06.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $1,017,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 173,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,859,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,294,927 shares of company stock valued at $227,526,084. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

