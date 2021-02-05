National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.69

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 48721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

