National Bank Financial Comments on Air Canada (AC.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($13.34). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.79.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.78 on Friday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.