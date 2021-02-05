National Bank Financial Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $90.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,364. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $5,450,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $18,890,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.